Tamilrockers 2020 - Pirated HD Movies Download Website In India

About Tamilrockers

Founded in 2011, Tamilrockers is a website that allows users to download pirated movies. These movies are typically new Bollywood, Hollywood Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi movies that get leaked on their website every week as soon as the movie releases. With the growing popularity of TV shows and web series on television channels and online streaming platforms, even these are now available for illegal download on Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers in India

Since piracy is illegal in India, the Indian government has banned Tamilrockers but the website remains online as it routinely changes its domain name extension and can also be accessed via proxy sites which lead users to the website. In March 2018, three people linked to Tamilrockers were arrested. Further, in May 2019, more Tamilrockers members were arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Tamilrockers’ impact on revenues

Websites such as Tamilrockers hurt the revenues of the movie industry as the creators of the content do not get compensated as users of these websites do not visit the theatres to watch the movies that are available on Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers throughout the years has leaked various blockbuster films on the first day of their release. In recent years, movies like Baahubali 2 and Dangal were hit with leaks on the internet. As per reports, the entertainment industry loses roughly $2.8 billion annually to illegal downloads. Indian internet users reportedly contribute to be the second-largest group to use illegal torrent websites globally.

What is the government doing to stop piracy?

The Government has taken definitive steps to eradicate piracy of films. As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Besides this, a fine of ₹10 lakhs can also be imposed on the culprits. People circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can also face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

