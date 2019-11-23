Pagalpanti: First Day Box Office Collection Of The John Abraham-starrer

The comedy movie Pagalpanti was released on November 22, 2019. The movie was highly anticipated by the audience as it included some great comic actors like Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor alongside John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela. Despite being a multi-starrer movie, the movie did not fare well with the audience.

ALSO READ | Kriti Kharbanda & Puklit Samrat Snapped Together Before The Release Of Pagalpanti

The Box Office Collection:

Pagalpanti managed to earn only 15% on the first day, lower than that of the movie Marjaavan that was released last week. According to a report by Box Office India, it is estimated that the total collections for Day 1 of Pagalpanti reached up to just ₹ 2 Crores. The morning range of Pagalpanti was lower than John Abraham's movie Romeo Akbar Walter.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor: Check Out The Pagalpanti Actor's Most Dapper Looks

The biggest competitor of the comedy is the movie Marjaavan, even though it has been on the screens since the past week. The movie has successfully earned ₹ 37.87 Crores in the first week. Marjaavan's first-day collection was ₹ 7.05 Crores. The dominating film at the box office is Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, which has recorded a whopping ₹ 100 Crores so far.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019 | Pagalpanti

Another movie that was released on November 22 was Frozen 2. The movie had a good opening with 25-30% collections. The movie's Hindi-dubbed version stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

ALSO READ | Pagalpanti: Here Are Some Of Anees Bazmee's Best Comedy Movies

John Abraham tried his luck with comedies again with Pagalpanti. Before this, he had been a part of many comedy movies like Welcome Back, Housefull 2, and Desi Boyz. Speculations suggest that the weekend might bring some good news for the Pagalpanti cast.

ALSO READ | Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Her Relationship With Her Pagalpanti Co-star Pulkit Samrat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.