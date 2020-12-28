'Tandav': Amazon Prime Video Releases Character Posters Of Saif, Dimple, Grover & Others

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the makers of Amazon Original series Tandav on Monday introduced its phenomenal cast of this riveting political drama. The posters unveil exceptional character looks of the ensemble including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

Seen in a staggering avatar, the posters truly uncover the powerful roles that every character entails in the upcoming gripping story. Saif's character says, "Rajneeti mein ek hi Rishta hota hai, kursi se" [Translation: There's only one relationship in politics - with the seat]. Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia's poster says, "Rajneeti mein har khiladi ko sirf ek hi chal milti hai." [Translation: Every player gets only one chance in politics.] Sunil Grover's poster says, "Sahi aur galat ke beech hai... Rajneeti" [Translation: Between right and wrong, lies Politics.]

The 9-episode series marks the creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s exciting debut in the digital streaming world and will rest assured leave the audience astounded. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, Tandav also stars Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, called the series a "lush exploration of power."

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories from January 15th onwards.

