Saif Ali Khan Plays Cricket With Director Ali Abbas Zafar On 'Tandav' Sets, See Pics

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram and shared a BTS still from his upcoming much-awaited political drama series Tandav. The BTS still showed the ace filmmaker playing cricket with the entire star cast of the series in between the shoots. Ali is seen as the batsman while actor Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of a politician in the series is seen as the wicketkeeper, trying to play his game with utmost sincerity.

While captioning the post, Ali wrote, “Behind the camera #tandav.” Though Saif Ali Khan is fond of playing cricket, yet in an interview given in 2015 to a leading daily, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about taking his father’s cricket legacy forward and opined that he doesn’t have the ‘natural genius’ that his father had. Adding to the same, Saif Ali Khan revealed that when a child turns 10 or 11, people can see the genius in them, as their reflexes turn far better than most people. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is a talent that gets spotted early on in one’s life.

Seeing the actor playing cricket in between the shoots, several fans of the star quickly took to the comment section and poured in their love for the same. One of the users wrote, “it should be behind the Saif Ali Khan.” Another user wrote, “Woh - this is awesome- peace.” A third user wrote, “Saif Ali Khan keeper hain?” while another wrote, “Best of luck for ur Tandav sir.”

Earlier, the director shared the gripping teaser of the series that showcases the intricacies and life of a politician and the burden that he carries on his shoulders to lead society. The clip opens with a huge crowd waving political flags, as Saif, who plays a politician, waves to the crowd and talks about how politics rule the society. Apart from Saif, the political drama will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Tandav marks the digital debut of filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and actress Dimple Kapadia.

