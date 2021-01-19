'Tandav' Makers To Implement Changes In The Web Series, Director Releases Statement

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share an official statement after meeting the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the controversy revolving around webseries Tandav. "The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week and is neck-deep in trouble with loud calls for its ban and an FIR against its makers in Lucknow. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu God Mahadev in a theatre production.

Ali Abbas Zafar's Statement

"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

Tandav row

Two First Information Reports have been filed against the show. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam protested against the show and filed a complaint, while other leaders issued a legal notice and expressed their displeasure.

On Monday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Amazon's India head of original content, Aparna Purohit, series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unknown person on Sunday night.

Another FIR was lodged in Shahjahanpur against Abbas and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub on a complaint by BJP MLA Vikram Veer Singh from Katra constituency at Katra police station.

'Tandav' Controversy: Karni Sena demands, "Remove web series from OTT platform"

On 'Tandav' controversy, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arun Govil issue strong statements

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.