Ajay Devgn And Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Is Now Tax-free In Uttar Pradesh

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s reunion onscreen after the 2008 hit, U Me Aur Hum. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is creating headlines, as it becomes the second movie of 2020 to be given a tax-free exemption by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, India. Here are all the details.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is now tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the Ajay Devgn-Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will run tax-free in the state but the movie is yet to be made tax-free in Maharashtra. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government.

As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, requested the Government to allow the film some tax exemptions, as the makers wanted to spread the heroic tale of the assassinated warrior. Take a look at the tweet posted on Uttar Pradesh Government's official Twitter handle:

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

Fans React:

बच्चे को ऍसिड अटॅक दिखाने से अच्छा है तान्हाजी दिखाओ ।

जिसके दिल मे तान्हाजी बैठेगा ना वो कभी भी ऍसिड अटैक, छेडखानी नहीं करेगा 🚩

जय शिवराय ,

जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी। — एक राष्ट्रभक्त (@SatishM81957227) January 14, 2020

