Dance+ 5 Updates For January 11, 2020: Ajay Devgn And Kajol Stun With Their Presence

Dance+ 5 is a highly popular dance competition reality series. Produced by Frames Production House and Urban Brews Studio, season 5 of Dance+ premiered on November 9, 2019. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Remo D’Souza stays the super-judge in this season as well.

Dance+ 5 Update for January 11

On January 11, 2020, Dance+ 5 began with Ajay Devgn and Kajol making a grand appearance to promote their latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. After having a casual chit chat with the stars, Devgn revealed that he would be able to relax after the promotional spree throughout the country.

Marking the start of the show, super-judge Remo D’Souza made an announcement. He unveiled that there would be wild card round that day. The De De Pyaar De actor gave bouts of laughter to the audience by saying that he would flee before that happened.

A special tribute to Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Judge Puneet Pathak called Bhim Bahadur Chhetri on the stage, who stunned everyone with his performance on Tujhe Bhula Diya song. He marked his first performance of the day on Anjaana Anjaani’s movie song. Ajay Devgn and Kajol asked Remo D’Souza to take Bhim Bahadur among the top 10 contestants. After this, they all paid the Singham actor a tribute. Devgn expressed gratitude to the whole team for such a beautiful gesture.

Later, the super judge called the first challenger Tronn Brothers to perform on the stage. They showcased their act on Devdas song Silsila Ye Chahat Ka. The Tanhaji cast was impressed by their stunning performance.

After this, judge Suresh called Siba Prasad to perform. He rocked the stage with his act on Dil Se song Jiya Jale. Prasad, along with Monark, Rupesh, and Bhim, gave a special tribute to the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor.

