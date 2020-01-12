Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Chemistry In These Films Will Melt Your Heart

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a couple in Bollywood who have been married for as long as one can remember. The duo started setting couple goals for their fans even before it was considered 'cool'. They met on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Hulchal and that is where their chemistry started.

They finally tied the knot in 1999 and have been married for over 20 years now. As much as fans love them for their off-screen love story, they also love watching them on-screen together. Here are a few films that display Kajol and Ajay Devgn chemistry on-screen.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's films that display their chemistry

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Rahul decides to leave Sanjana for a woman he meets in India but she refuses to give up. She hires Shekhar to be her pretend-boyfriend but ends up falling in love with him. The film also stars Reema Lagoo and Kashmira Shah. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was released in 1998. Ajay Devgn played Shekhar in the film while Kajol essayed the role of Sanjana

Ishq

Also starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, the film is directed by Indra Kumar. Released in 1997, the film was a hit at the box office making about ₹50 crores. The film's plot revolves around Ajay and Madhu whose fathers want them to marry each other. But Madhu falls in love with Raja, mechanic while Ajay falls in love with Kajal, a poor woman. Kajol portrayed the role of Kajal while Ajay Devgn played Ajay

Dil Kya Kare

Also starring Mahima Choudhary and Chandrachur Singh, the film is directed by Prakash Jha. Released in 1999, the plot revolves around Anand, who leads a happy life with his wife, and daughter Neha. When Neha meets Nandita, the two of them grow close and they eventually discover that Nandita is her mother. Devgn essayed the role of Anand Kishore while Kajol played Nandita Rai.

U Me Aur Hum

Released in 2008, Ajay Devgn turned director for this one. Also starring Isha Sharvani and Karan Khanna, the film revolves around Dr Ajay Mehra and Piya who fall in love with each other on a cruise and soon, get married. They lead a happy life until she gets pregnant and is later diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Kajol played Piya in this one while Devgn played Dr Mehra.

Tanhaji

This film is based on the life of a 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader, Tanjahi Malusure. Released recently on January 10, 2020, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar. Ajay Devgn plays Tanhaji in this one while Kajol plays the character of his wife.

