Tanhaji Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan's Camaraderie Was A Treat For Fans

Many Bollywood actors share a camaraderie not just on-screen but also in real life. And one such pair of Bollywood actors is Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn. The duo has starred in three films together previously and currently gearing up for their fourth release together, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Their camaraderie was out there for all the world to see at the Tanhaji trailer launch.

Before Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn first starred together in Kachche Dhaage (1999) which was about two stepbrothers who loathe each other but are forced to work together to save themselves from being framed as terrorists. Next, they shared screen space in LOC: Kargil (2003) amidst an ensemble cast. While Ajay Devgn played Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Saif Ali Khan played Capt. Anuj Nayyar. Omkara (2006) was the next movie which starred both the actors together but Saif played the part of an antagonist.

Tanhaji Trailer Launch

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are reportedly pitted against each other. Ajay Devgn plays the historic lead Tanhaji, whereas Saif plays Uday Bhan. During Tanhaji trailer launch, which happened in Mumbai, the camaraderie between the two actors reminded fans of their early days. Saif came dressed in a green suit while Ajay sported a black shirt and denims.

During the Tanhaji trailer launch, Ajay Devgn spoke about his bond with Rohit Shetty and narrated snippets from their early days. Saif Ali Khan was called on stage later. While on stage the actor spoke about how this Tanhaji is reportedly Ajay’s 100th film in Bollywood and he feels honoured to be a part of it.

The historical drama is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. Besides Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also stars Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharad Kelkar. It is being directed by Om Raut and is his debut Bollywood directorial. Earlier he had directed a Marathi film, Lokmanya Ek Yug Purush.

Watch the Tanhaji trailer here:

