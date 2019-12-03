Tanishaa Mukherji Looks Stunning In Ethnic Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

Tanishaa Mukherji is famous for her works in Bollywood, Telugu, and Tamil movies. She is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherji and actor Tanuja Samarth, and the younger sister of Bollywood actor, Kajol. Tanishaa Mukherji is most commonly known for being the first runner-up on the reality television show Bigg Boss 7. Tanishaa is also famous for her amazing sense in fashion and her style statement. Here are some of Tanishaa Mukherji’s best ethnic outfits-

Tanishaa Mukherji's best ethnic outfits:

Tanishaa Mukherji is seen posing in an off-white saree. She has worn a net embroidered short cape on the saree. She has left her straight hair open and wore diamond earrings. She finished her look by applying nude and natural makeup.

Tanishaa Mukherji is seen donning a cotton saree in this picture. Her saree has a grey base and has a design printed on it with navy blue. Her blouse is half sleeves and navy blue in colour. She has worn blue bangles and has put big blue bindi. She has left her hair open, with a middle partition.

Tanishaa Mukherji looks gorgeous in this black stripes saree. She has worn diamond earrings and left her hair straight and open with a centre partition. The actor completed her look with bold makeup and a smokey eye look.

