Tanhaji Actor, Kajol Says, "I Guess I Have Had 105 Comebacks So Far"

Kajol is known for her infectious laughter and energy. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up about being the victim of a very vicious yet funny circle of Bollywood life.

In her interview with the entertainment portal, Kajol opened up about her recent relationship with glamour. The actor reportedly said that previously she did not care how she looked and if someone complimented her she never believed it. But after the time her daughter Nysa was born, Kajol reportedly began paying attention to her looks as well. Talking about the reason for it, Kajol revealed that it was probably because she was not working at that time and had moments to spare for it. She also reportedly added that she had taken a two-year gap then and later made her “105th comeback”.

Doubling up with laughter at the joke, Kajol revealed this vicious but funny circle that she is a victim of. No matter how many films she does in a year, she believes that each gets dubbed as her comeback. Kajol said that she probably has had the most number of comebacks in Bollywood. Every time she does a film, even if her current film is just two months after her previous one, it is called her “comeback”.

Talking about her grounded self, Kajol reportedly said that she gets this from her mother (Tanuja) and her grandmother (Shobhna Samarth). She believes that even though they have gone through numerous hardships, they have remained the same people. Kajol voiced that one does not need to assume a certain persona or live in a certain way only because people expect it from them.

Kajol’s upcoming movies

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela. Her next release is going to be Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she plays wife to her real-life husband, Ajay Devgn. She plays the role of Savitribai Malusare, the wife of Tanhaji. The movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Kajol also gave her voice to the character of Angie in the animated film, Koochie Koochie Hota Hai. It is slated to release sometime in 2021.

