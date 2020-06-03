Tara Sutaria & Nargis Fakhri Amongst Actors Who Were Part Of '#blackoutuesday'

People around the world have been taking a stand on the atrocities against the black community in the USA. There are nationwide protests across America after George Floyd, an African-American, was killed in police custody. The man died after being pinned for 9 minutes to the ground by a police officer who refused to lift his knee even though the man repeatedly complained about not being able to breathe.

In the wake of such a situation, social media users started following blackout Tuesday in support of the community. The initiative involved people putting up a completely black picture as an attempt to show their support. Have a look at the Bollywood celebrities who decided to be a part of the initiative.

Actors who spoke up on Blackout Tuesday

1. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria posted a blank picture on June 2, showing her support for the blackout Tuesday initiative. She also wrote about how justice must be provided to everyone who has had to face unnecessary violence. She has also added three black heart emoticons with the hashtag. In the comments section, people can be seen lending their support through kind and thoughtful words.

2. Kalki Kanmani

Kalki Kamnani is also one amongst the many people who spoke up on the police brutality issue. She posted a blank picture and decided to let it speak for itself. She has also received a lot of support in the comments section of the picture.

3. Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri has been very vocal about her take on the protests happening across America. She had been keeping her followers updated with informative videos and numerous protest pictures. She posted a blank picture on her feed and simply left a statement with a black heart in the caption. She has received a lot of love in the comments for her genuine efforts.

4. Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor also put through a strong statement on the issue, through her social media handle. In the post, she put up a blank picture and simply added a hashtag in the caption for the post. She has mentioned the hashtag #blackouttuesday, which has received a lot of support from her fans.

