Stephen Jackson Promises To Walk 'twin' George Floyd's Daughter Down The Aisle

Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson, who has been constantly protesting in support of George Floyd, has promised that he will take care of Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna. Jackson was close friends with Floyd, who was killed while in police custody last week. His death was followed by people protesting throughout the country, seeking justice for the brutal crime.

Also read | Stephen Jackson hits out at 'privileged' Michael Porter Jr over George Floyd death remark

George Floyd daughter: Stephen Jackson promises to walk her down the aisle

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Gianna's mother held a press conference with Stephen Jackson. During the press conference, Jackson drew attention to the fact that Floyd will neither get to see Gianna grow up nor be able to walk her down the aisle. He added that if Gianna ever needs her father in case of a problem, she won't be able to do so.

Jackson stated that he will remain close to Gianna and referred to everything Floyd was going to miss out on. Jackson promised that he would be there for her, would walk her down the aisle, wipe her tears and be there even though Floyd was not around anymore. He was here to get justice and they were going to do so for his brother, Jackson stated. Jackson added that they were not 'leaving' and would continue to demand justice.

George Floyd daughter: Mother speaks on George Floyd's death

During the press conference, George Floyd's wife stated that she was there only for her daughter and George as she wants justice for him. She stated that no matter what anyone thought, he was a good man. She wanted everyone to know what the officers took from them, as at the end of the day, they were back home with their families. She also revealed that she had no idea how to tell Gianna about his death and only said he was unable to breathe.

Following Floyd's death, a George Floyd Go Fund Me and Gianna Floyd Go Fund Me were set up. The George Floyd Go Fund Me set up by his sister, has already raised more than $10 million.

Also read | Stephen Jackson and George Floyd: Stephen Jackson speaks up at rally for George Floyd, defends his 'twin's' character

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

On May 25, Floyd was approached by four Minneapolis officers as he matched the description of a suspect who was committing forgery. They removed a compliant Floyd from his vehicle and laid him on the ground. The officer named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. He ignored Floyd's struggles due to not being able to breathe and only relented after he stopped struggling.

All of the officers were fired and Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The other three officers have been placed under investigation but have not yet been charged.

Also read | Stephen Jackson and George Floyd: Ex-NBA star leads protests for 'twin' brother

Stephen Jackson and George Floyd met in Houston, Texas and immediately got along because they looked alike. Jackson has been vocal about Floyd's death, determined to seek justice for the man he called his 'twin'. Jackson even attended the Minneapolis rally for Floyd, speaking to the crowd, stating that he will not let anyone demean Floyd.

While talking to a news channel, Jackson stated that when he visited Houston as meeting Floyd was always a priority. In his first Instagram video after Floyd's death, Jackson stated that Floyd was in Minnesota to change his life and was driving trucks to do so.

Also read | Stephen Jackson and George Floyd: Stephen Jackson discloses LeBron James' text sent after speech at George Floyd's rally