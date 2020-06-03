Stephen Jackson Carries George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, Who Says "Daddy Changed The World"

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson has been the key figure in leading the protests in Minneapolis against the killing of his good friend, George Floyd. Floyd passed away last Monday after he was subdued for several minutes by a police officer. While Stephen Jackson has vowed he would do everything in his power to bring justice to Floyd and his family, the former San Antonio Spurs has also promised to take care of Floyd's family and especially his six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Stephen Jackson and Gianna Floyd: Jackson to be the father figure for Gianna?

On Tuesday, Stephen Jackson took part in a press conference alongside Gianna Floyd and her mother, Roxie Washington. Washington expressed her concerns for Gianna, who will be forced to grow up without a father. "At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father, he will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” said as quoted by The New York Times.

“When you hear George Floyd, it’s going to be a name of change and we’re gonna make sure of that.” Tonight I spoke to the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter along with his friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson. Part of the interview airs tom. morning. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/F1AuGZkxp9 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 3, 2020

Stephen Jackson, who has, so far, supported Floyd's family then proceeded to say: "I’m gonna be there for her. I’m gonna walk her down the aisle. I’m gonna be there for her. I’m gonna be here to wipe your tears. I’m gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here but I’m here for her, I’m here to get justice." In the aftermath of the press conference, Jackson was seen carrying Gianna Floyd on his shoulders. He later shared a short video of Gianna where she said, "Daddy changed the world."

Gianna Floyd Go Fund Me: Stephen Jackson and Gianna Floyd

The former NBA player also shared a picture of him with Gianna Floyd, urging his 660,000 followers on Instagram to come forward and support the fundraiser created to secure the future of George Floyd's daughter. The fundraiser was initiated by Tiffany Lee, on behalf of Roxie Washington. Started on Tuesday, the goal was to raise $500,000 to "help provide for the needs of Gianna Floyd." At the time of writing, over $430,000 had already been raised.

Jackson shared the photo with a caption that read: "Don’t worry Twin (George Floyd). On my soul, I got Gigi (Gianna Floyd). Know that. I am my brother's keeper and I got a lot of brothers."

