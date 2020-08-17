Tara Sutaria Celebrates Navroze, Posts Photos Of Scrumptious Meal On Instagram

Tara Sutaria welcomed the New Year in an elegant style. Celebrating the feast of Navroze, the actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, documenting her preparation for the festival. The actor took to her social media to share her thoughts and her wishes with everyone who would be celebrating the festival. Fans were delighted watching the delicacies and the amazing decoration done by Tara Sutaria in order to celebrate and welcome the New Year. Several positive comments and wishes were flooded in her comments section by fans who wished her well. The actor even shared a bit of information about the festival with her fans.

Tara Sutaria's Navroze celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Tara Sutaria shared four photographs and each one depicting a certain aspect of how she celebrated Navroze. Upon sharing the images, Tara wished her fans a Happy Navroze. She then went on to speak about the festival and mentioned that the objects kept on her table, in the first picture, collectively symbolise their existence on Earth. She then raised a toast and mentioned it is for good thoughts, words, and good deeds. Using a bunch of vibrant emojis, the actor closed her caption.

In the next picture, Tara Sutaria highlighted the food that she would be eating that day for the celebration of Navroze. The actor shared a couple of crab dishes along with some other interesting dishes kept on her table. In the next slide as well, Tara documented the food that she was eating. However, this time she tried to show the banana leaf plate in which she was going to eat her food. A number of amazing delicacies could be spotted from the top angle of the shot and thus the entire table looked full of scrumptious dishes.

On the last slide of the photo series, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of amazing white and purple flowers that looked soothing. The beautifully decorated bouquet along with the white and purple accents made the picture stunning to look at. The actor also took to her Instagram stories to share the dishes that were prepared on the occasion. Take a look-

