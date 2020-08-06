Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's Lovey-dovey Moments Before Making It Official

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrated Jain's birthday today, on August 6th, as Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to make their relationship official. She shared a lovely picture with Aadar Jain and wished him on his birthday. Sutaria and Jain have shared several adorable moments before and posted them on social media. Here are some of the lovey-dovey moments of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain before they made their relationship Instagram official:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's lovey-dovey moments

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain impressed everyone with their performance at Armaan and Anissa's wedding. They gave a stellar performance that made the reception even more memorable. The two were seen grooving at Armaan and Anissa's wedding. The two danced on the song titled Gallan Kardi. The song is from Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan.

At the same wedding reception, the two shared yet another sweet and romantic moment. Before her dance performance, Tara Sutaria impressed the guests with her singing skills. In one of the clips shared by a fan club, Sutaria can be seen singing one of the most popular numbers, Can't Help Falling in Love. She, later on, held Aadar Jain's hand while singing the romantic number.

Manish Malhotra shared a clip form Armaan and Anissa's reception and there, Sutaria and Jain shared yet another memorable moment. The two seemed to have added some stardust to the function with their stellar moves. They performed the song titled Badri Ki Dulhania, which originally features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sharing the video, he captioned, ''A vision to see all my favourites dance and make it a memorable fun night.....'' Check out the post:



On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her family celebrations. The pictures she shared feature herself, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and others. The picture also features Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Check out the post:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had attended Malaika Arora's birthday bash last year. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the birthday bash. One of the major highlights of the event was Tara Sutaria who walked hand-in-hand with her then-rumoured partner Aadar Jain. The two have made several similar public appearances. Check out the post featuring Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain:

