Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria & Shraddha Kapoor All Hearts For 'smiling' Grey Beluga Whale

On August 11, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria took to the story session of their social media handle and showered love on a grey Beluga whale. Sharing the picture, featuring a smiling grey Beluga whale, Varun, Shraddha and Tara wrote a small caption for it. Varun Dhawan's caption for the story post read, "Been a ruff week but this made me smile (sic)". He also added a smile emoticon to his caption. Scroll down to see his post.

Smiling Beluga whale made Varun Dhawan smile

Meanwhile, the Student Of The Year 2 actor's caption read, "Aww little grey". On the other side, Shraddha Kapoor showered love on the grey Beluga whale as she added a blue-heart gif. Scroll down to check out Tara Sutaria and Shraddha Kapoor's story.

Tara Sutaria showers love on Beluga whale

Shraddha Kapoor is all-hearts for Beluga whale

Details of Beluga whale

The Beluga whale is an Arctic and sub-Arctic cetacean, who is also one of two members from the Monodontidae family, along with the narwhal, and the only member of the genus Delphinapterus. They are also known as the white whale. Beluga whales are also housed in aquariums, dolphinariums and wildlife parks in North America, Europe and Asia. They are popular among the public due to their colour and expression.

Varun, Tara & Shraddha's projects

Varun was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D that was helmed by Remo D'Souza. After the release of this film, he was seen shooting for the remake of his father film Coolie No. 1, which will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film will be helmed by David Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen onscreen with actors Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Tara will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 titled Tadap. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor's last venture was Baaghi 3, where she played the role of Sia. The Ahmed Khan directorial also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. Shraddha Kapoor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

