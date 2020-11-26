Tara Sutaria Had 'whale Of A Time' In Maldives', Sikandar Kher Has A Question

Tara Sutaria on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share yet another picture from the Maldives holiday. Dressed in a white bikini, Tara was seen walking on the beach with her white cover-up flowing behind.

"I had a whale of a time," Tara captioned her picture and within minutes actor Sikandar Kher dropped a comment asking, "A what of a time?". To this, Tara said, "@sikandarkher really thought you’d get this one." And Kher replied, "@tarasutaria not only did I get it, I heart it." [sic] For those unaware, 'a whale of a time' is an idiom used for expressing an exceptionally fun, exciting, or amusing experience. This idiom alludes to the largest mammal to describe something very large and impressive.

Within an hour, Tara's picture received over 1 lakh likes. Tara celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2. The second installment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of the Telugu movie RX100.

"Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go," Sutaria wrote on Instagram. "So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily," she added. On Twitter, Shroff, Khan and Nadiadwala welcomed Sutaria on the project.

Sutaria's next will be the Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100, which has also been produced by Nadiadwala. The film, which is being directed by Milan Luthria, marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

