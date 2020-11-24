When Tara Sutaria Ruled The Internet; From Birthday In Maldives To Being A Cereal-killer

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria’s recent bikini post created a massive stir online. Relaxing by the poolside, the actor dazzled in an animal printed monokini. Embracing the sun, the actor points her toes while striking a pose for the camera. This isn’t the first time when the actor’s Instagram picture took social media by storm. The diva’s social media posts often garner massive attention from her fan army. Here’s taking a look at a few instances when she broke the internet with her Instagram posts.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Dons Desi Look, Says She's 'chaudhvi Ka Chaand'; See Picture

Tara Sutaria’s birthday post

Celebrating her 25th birthday, Tara Sutaria shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a red bikini from her vacation in the Maldives. Standing on the edge, Tara was seen flaunting her gorgeous skin with her jacket flowing in the background. The actor can be seen feeling the cold oceanic breeze and appears as a water baby in the picture. The post within minutes received over 4.5 lakh likes and celebrities like Tara Sharma, Armaan Malik, Anaita Shroff, and others wished the Bollywood actor on her 25th birthday. Check it out:

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Picture Celebrating Milestone Birthday In Maldives

Cereal-killer

Tara Sutaria’s cereal-themed post created a tremendous buzz online. In the photo, she can be seen jazzed up with striking costumes and styling. However, this Instagram post invited some flak from her followers for ‘wasting food’. In the photo, Tara is dressed up in a leopard fur cut which is paired with cycling shorts and chunky statement accessories. She can be seen holding a plate of cereal that is flowing out, along with some parts of the cereal. The usage of a food item as a display and the overflowing milk was not well received by some of her followers.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Relationship With Aadar Jain, Calls Herself 'private Person'

When Tara & Aadar became Insta-official

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never addressed their relationship rumours until August 5, 2020. The date marked the 26th birthday of Aadar Jain. In the post, the duo can be seen flashing a wide smile as they embraced each other. While sharing the photo, she wrote, Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain. Beau Aadar went on to shower his love in the comment section writing “I Love You” and Tara retorted saying the same.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria’s 'cereal-killer' Photo Invites Flak As People Ask Her ‘not To Waste Food’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.