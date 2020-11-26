Tara Sutaria Shares Glimpse Of Her Soaking In 'Maldivian Morning' Sun During Her Vacay

On November 26, 2020, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from her holiday in the Maldives. She recently went on a vacation with her rumoured beau Aadar Jain to celebrate her 25th birthday. Student of the year 2 actor Tara has been frequently sharing pictures and videos from her vacay and can be seen soaking in the ‘Maldivian' sun in her post. Many of her fans dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post.

Tara Sutaria's 'Maldivian morning'

In the picture, Tara is seen soaking up some sun as she closed her eyes. She wore a white shirt and funky white earrings complemented her look. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun making her look elegant. In just an hour, the post gained more than two lakh likes and more than 1,000 comments. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna dropped heart-eye face emoticon while photographer Sasha Jairam wrote, “Unreal” on the post. A user commented, “Looking gorgeous”.

Tara has been giving glimpses of her perfect getaway with Aadar on her social media handles. In her another recent post, Tara flaunted her body wearing an animal print swimsuit while soaking up the sun. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun and she can be seen sitting near a pool looking downwards. Reacting to which, Aadar wrote, “Legsss” with heart-eye face emoticon. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani called her "fabulous" and Deanne Panday too called her stunning in the comments section.

While enjoying her holiday, almost a week ago, she shared a glowing selfie where she looked beautiful with minimal makeup. In the picture, she kept her hair loose and posed for the camera with a faded smile. A fan commented on the post, “Sunkissed post birthday glow”. Another user wrote, “Looking so beautiful and pretty”.

On her birthday, Tara shared a picture wearing an orange coloured bikini. Her captioned read, “Beach/Birthday Baby”. She looked stunning as she kept her hair loose and posed in the serene beauty. Armaan Malik wished her Happy Birthday on the post while Arpita Mehta dropped fire emoticons on the post. Other celebs such as Anaita Shroff Adajania, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Poonam Damania, Amit Thakur and Shruti Seth also wished her on her special day.

Image Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

