How Tara Sutaria Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In The Year 2019

The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir fame Tara Sutaria recently made her Bollywood movie debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The Disney kid quickly gained wide popularity post her debut. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Here are the details about the star's films from the year 2019 and how they performed at the Box Office.

Tara Sutaria and her films' Box Office collections for the year 2019

Student of the Year 2

This film marked Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut as well. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019. The film managed to make about ₹97 crores at the Box Office. It was the second installment in the Student of the Year franchise. It is a romantic teen drama that follows the love story of a couple which later turns into a love triangle. The film follows the life of Rohan who follows his lover Mridula to her new high school with the hopes of reuniting with her. There, he befriends Manav, one of the most popular students in school, but is constantly at crossroads with his sister, Shreya.

Marjaavaan

Released on November 15, 2019, the film was directed by Milaap Zaveri. It also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film gained popularity as Deshmukh was seen playing the role of the film's antagonist Vishnu, a 3-feet dwarf. While Malhotra played the protagonist Raghu and Sutaria played his love interest, Zoya. The film's plot revolved around a young couple Raghu and Zoya who enjoy their lives together until a vertically challenged gang leader with harmful intentions turns their world upside down. The film failed to impress the audience at the Box Office, managing to make only about ₹ 65.34 crores.

