Tara Sutaria's Rumoured Relationships: Here's Who All She Has Dated

Tara Sutaria made her debut into the Bollywood film industry this year. Tara has only featured in two Bollywood films until now, those being Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan. However, despite being new to the big screen, she has already garnered a huge fan following thanks to her charm, beauty and acting. Tara has also dated multiple young stars in the film industry. Here is a complete dating history of the young actor.

Ishaan Khatter

Even before Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood, she was already dating Shahid Kapoor's younger half brother Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Tara dated for a long time before either of them made their film debut. However, it was rumoured that their relationship came to an ugly end. Rumours have it that the two young actors are still not on talking terms and ignore each other whenever they cross paths.

Rohan Mehra

For a while, many fans of Tara Sutaria speculated that she was dating Rohan Mehra. In an interview, Tara said that Rohan and she had known each other for a very long time. She also stated that they had a lot of mutual friends as well. In another interview, a source close to Tara told an entertainment portal that Tara and Rohan had been dating for a year now and loved spending time with each other. Tara is also apparently close to Rohan's sister Soniya and the two have even met each other's families.

Aadar Jain

Another set of rumours stated that Tara Sutaria was dating fellow actor Aadar Jain. These rumours began when Tara appeared with Aadar at Malaika Arora's birthday as well as when she featured with him at the Bachchans' Diwali party. During an interview, Tara was asked about her relationship with Aadar Jain. She replied by saying that it was important to say that they enjoyed going out and spending time together. Aadar was special to her and both of them were also foodies, so they were often spotted at restaurants together. When asked directly about the dating rumours, Tara just said that they really enjoyed each other's company.

