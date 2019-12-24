Tara Sutaria To Selena Gomez: Chic Winter Outfits You Must Check Out

Winter is here and with it comes the need to cover it all up and yet look effortlessly fashionable. The chilly season brings with it the desire to be warm yet appealing. Celebrities have started giving their fans glimpses of their winter fashion over their social media handles. Celebrities across the globe, from Tara Sutaria to Selena Gomez, have laid down the perfect winter trends to look out for this season. From furry jackets to thigh-high boots, it is finally all here. Listed below are some of the glamourous and trending winter fashion looks of celebrities from Tara Sutaria to Selena Gomez.

Winter outfits: From Tara Sutaria to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez gives her fans the perfect winter fashion ideas with chunky high boots and black crop jumpers. The star brings the jean jacket back for the winter while keeping herself warm with stunning cropped jumpers. The famous singer also adds on trendy shades and messy hairdos to match her outfits.

Tara Sutaria keeps it chic and glamourous this winter with her 90's look. The actress puts on a red and black dress. The dress is patterned with the plaid print on display. The dress matches her shoes very well. The actress keeps it chic and delicate with her fishnet stockings and shear headgear. There's another look below where Tara Sutaria keeps a mix between winter and the party look. Tara puts on a high neck and full-sleeved top with a short skirt and matching boots.

