Tara Sutaria Shares Glimpse From Her Maldives Vacay, Fans In Awe Of Her Beach Pic

Tara Sutaria's Instagram is rather popular for her beach and vacation pictures. The Marjaavaan actor recently took to her Instagram and posted one of her beach pics. The actor usually comes up with quirky captions which the fans adore her for. See the post here.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Basks In Slow-dancing Sunsets In Her Latest Post; View Pictures

See Tara Sutaria's recent Instagram post here

Tara Sutaria's Maldives vacation beach pictures keep rolling in and the fans keep loving the pictures. Sutaria recently posted one of her old photos from her beach vacation flaunting the clear skies and the white sand beaches. In this picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen wearing a white bikini along with a white sheer kimono jacket.

As for the caption, Tara Sutaria chose to use the lyrics from a popular vintage song called 'That's Amore' by Dean Martin. The actor wrote, "When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that’s amore." The fans couldn't stop gushing over this picture and flooded the comments section with praises and hearts. See the picture and the comments here.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Slays In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine Cover; Riddhima Kapoor Sends Love

Tara Sutaria's photos

Tara Sutaria recently celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives. Tara started her career as a teenager on Disney Channel. The young actor is now quite popular and has a lot of brand endorsements. Tara's Instagram is filled with the images of her various projects. Here is a sneak peek into Tara Sutaria's Instagram.

According to Tara's social media post, she was staying at the W hotel in the Maldives while she was there celebrating her birthday. Tara posted a couple of photos flaunted her beach look. Tara Sutaria had recently posted another picture from the same location. See the post here.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria's Flawless Skin Wins Fans' Hearts On Her Latest Instagram Post

In one picture she was seen wearing a leopard print bodysuit. She posed for the photo sitting down on the wooden porch. In another post, Tara wore a red bikini and posed with a white over jacket. See Tara Sutaria's pics here.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Is A #PilatesGirl, Shares Glimpse From Her Workout Routine

IMAGE CREDITS: @TARASUTARIA IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.