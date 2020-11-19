Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Picture Celebrating Milestone Birthday In Maldives

Celebrating her milestone birthday, Tara Sutaria shared a stunning picture wearing a red bikini from her holiday in the Maldives. Tara is currently with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain in the Maldives.

The picture within minutes received over 4.5 lakh likes and celebrities like Tara Sharma, Armaan Malik, Anaita Shroff, and others wished the Bollywood actor on her 25th birthday.

Aadar Jain’s latest social media post wishing Tara Sutaria also went viral on the Internet. He captioned the post, “Happy 25th Principessa” as she donned a white off-shoulder dress. Aadar on the other hand was seen wearing a nude coloured turtle neck shirt with a checkered navy blue blazer. Tara replied, "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you."

Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2. The second instalment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of Telugu movie RX100.

"Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go," Sutaria wrote on Instagram. "So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily," she added. On Twitter, Shroff, Khan and Nadiadwala welcomed Sutaria on the project.

Sutaria's next will be the Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100, which has also been produced by Nadiadwala. The film, which is being directed by Milan Luthria, marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

