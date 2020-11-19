Aadar Jain Pens Adorable Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Tara Sutaria On Her 25th Birthday

It is Tara Sutaria’s 25th birthday and wishes are pouring in by her loved ones and fans. But one of the most special birthday wishes came from her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. Aadar took to his social media handle and posted an alluring picture with Tara Sutaria for her 25th birthday.

Aadar Jain wish for Tara Sutaria's birthday

Aadar Jain’s latest social media post is a birthday wish for his rumoured girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. He captioned the post, “Happy 25th Principessa” as she donned a white off-shoulder dress. Aadar on the other hand was seen wearing a nude coloured turtle neck shirt with a checkered navy blue blazer. Check out the picture of the two below.

Tara Sutaria's birthday wish by Aadar

Tara Sutaria's comment on the post

When the picture went up on social media, Tara Sutaruia was quick to respond to it and left her comment on the post. The actor expressed in her comment that her “life is beautiful” with Aadar and thanked him for the wish. She addressed him as her “whole heart” and left a heart emoticon in the comment as well. Check out Tara Sutaria’s comment below.

Netizens react to Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

A number of other netizens commented on the post and flooded it loving comments and kind regards. The netizens also wished Tara a happy birthday and poured warm regards for her. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

A number of other netizens commented on the post that the couple looked adorable and that it was a beautiful picture. Numerous other netizens commented on the post that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were their favourite couple and the two looked adorable together. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Interestingly, Aadar Jain also posted a couple of pictures in his Instagram story where it seemed like he was spending time with actor Tara. In one picture, Aadar clicked a picture of a beach and Tara too was captured in the picture. Aadar captioned the photo as, “View to kill” and another picture of the meals that he was enjoying which he captioned, “Mood”. Check out the pictures below.

Pic source: Aadar Jain IG

Pic source: Aadar Jain IG

