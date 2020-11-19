Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tara Sutaria And Sister Pia Look Adorable In This Throwback Photo

A childhood picture of Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria and sister Pia Sutaria has taken the internet by storm and it cannot be missed. This picture of the duo was shared by actor herself and it is sure to leave fans shocked to see how cute and adorable the Sutaria sisters looked. As seen in the picture, Tara and her sister looked like little munchkins and seems like the actor also has a perfect caption for them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a picture from her family album where she and her sister look truly unmissable. In the picture, Tara can be seen holding Pia and is all smiles for the camera. While Pia, on the other hand, is sweetly giggling as Tara gives her a hug. Tara looks cute as a button in this picture and is also seen wearing a printed outfit. Little Pia can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt.

Along with this picture, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles”. Check out Pia and Tara Sutaria's unseen photo below.

Also read | Tara Sutaria Looks Scintillating In Her Gorgeous White Attire; Fans Exclaim 'stunning'

Fans react

As soon as the actor shared the post, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on how adorable the two look. The post shared by Tara went on to receive several likes from netizens. Some of the users commented on how sweet they look. While some went on to share several happy emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “Tara ur so cute and chubby”. While the other one wrote, “so so so cuteeee”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Join Family Lunch; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Sneak Peek

Tara Sutaria is quite active on her social media handle and is often seen taking the internet by a storm with her pictures. She also goes on to share several pictures of her along with her sister and pen some sweet notes.

Earlier, Tara shared an adorable selfie with her sister, Pia. As seen in the post, the actor slightly planted a kiss on her sister’s cheeks. The actor is seen wearing minimal makeup, while Tara Sutaria's sister opted for dewy makeup. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Sisters are special," and also added flowers in her caption. Take a look.

Also read | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Enjoying Romantic Getaway In Maldives? See Pictures

Also read | Did You Know Tara Sutaria Starred In Disney's 'The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.