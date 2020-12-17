Gauahar Khan Grooves With Beau Zaid Darbar As She Waits For Her 'big Day'; Watch

On December 16, 2020, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video. In the video, Gauahar Khan and her fiancé Zaid Darbar can be seen grooving together as they wait for ‘the day’. She’s been counting each day till she ties the knot with her beau. Gauahar Khan will be tying the knot with Zaid on December 25, 2020, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

Gauahar Khan shares an adorable video on her IG

Also read: Gauahar Khan Says #KhabarPhailChukiHai As She Shares Selfie With Beau Zaid Darbar

Along with the video clip, Gauahar wrote, “1 week to go. ‘#GAZAbkahaiDin @zaid_darbar”. In the lovely video, Gauahar and Zaid look all in love as they sway to the music. Gauahar’s post received a huge reaction from her friends and fans. Zaid dropped a heart in the comments while Nagma Mirajkar wrote, “This is beautiful” with a heart. Rimi Nique and Diandra Soares too dropped several red hearts. Anam Darbar commented, “BhabhiG can’t wait” with a sad face emoticon and a heart.

Also read: Zaid Darbar Surprises Gauahar Khan With A Dance Video, Says 'I Miss You'; See The Video

A fan commented, “So excited for you both G. Lots of love” with a red heart and kissing face emoticon, while another one wrote, “Mash Allah! So happy for you, Baaji! You are going to be the most beautiful bride” with a red heart. A user commented, “How cool and cute is this!! Such an awesome location” with a starry-eyed face emoticon. Another user simply called her ‘beautiful’ in a comment.

On December 1, 2020, Gauahar shared several beautiful snaps from her pre-wedding photoshoot and made a ‘happy announcement’ in the post. She informed her fans about their Nikaah ceremony. In the pictures, the couple looks adorable and the glow to take on a new journey is evident on their face. In the caption, she simply wrote, “‘#25thDec2020’” and further credited her style team. The place tagged in the picture was a five-star hotel named ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

Also read: Gauahar Khan To Marry Zaid Darbar On December 25, Posts About Her "journey Of Forever!"

In the pictures, the couple is dressed in traditional outfits. Gauahar wore multi-coloured lehenga choli while Zaid looked dapper in kurta-pyjama and a jacket. Gauahar’s friends from the entertainment industry dropped wishes and showed their excitement for the Ishqzaade actor. Aadil Khan, Mrunal Panchal, Harjinder Kukreja, Nitinn Miranni, Mahhi Vij, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Ridhiema Tiwari and many others wished her in the comments section.

Image Source: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Also read: Gauahar Khan Shares 'save The Date' Illustration Featuring Zaid And Herself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.