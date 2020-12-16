Tiger Shroff Meets Nusret Gökçe, A.k.a ‘Salt Bae’, Heaps Praises On Him

Most of what Tiger Shroff posts on social media is either about his fitness routines and workouts or about his special moments. The latest post on his Instagram, however, features another personality who is himself quite popular on social media, Nusret Gökçe, or popularly known as ‘Salt Bae’. The actor has shared his special moment with the famed chef presumably outside the latter’s restaurant. Have a look at the Instagram post that the actor has posted, along with words of praise for the chef.

Tiger Shroff meets Nusret Gökçe, a.k.a ‘Salt Bae’

This is one of the rare instances in which Tiger Shroff’s Instagram has seen a famous personality who is not related to the entertainment industry. The picture shows Tiger Shroff, dressed in a stylish outfit, along with the esteemed chef who was himself fashionably dressed. Both of them posed in front of a big wall that has an artistic portrait of the chef in his signature pose, while wearing a mask as well. The post also had other pictures of the two personalities having a candid moment with each other. Tiger praised the chef in the caption saying it was "inspiring to watch his craft live".

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Accompanies Tiger Shroff Along With Entire Family To Dubai

The fans of the actor immediately started filling the comments section with all kinds of excited reactions. It probably did not take the netizens any time to immediately recognise the talented chef. ‘Salt Bae’ first gained a lot of popularity quite a while ago on social media where the short video of him cooking food and sprinkling salt went viral. The moment that captured him sprinkling salt eventually became his signature pose and there was a barrage of memes that were made using that pose, after which the chef became popularly known as ‘Salt Bae’

Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Responds To A Fan From UK Who Proposed Him For Marriage On Insta AMA Session

Tiger Shroff, while generally refraining from sharing too much about his personal life, has given many such moments of excitement for his fans and followers from time to time. His Instagram account is full of photos and videos that show him displaying his athletic moves while practising martial arts and while practising his dance moves as well. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 which starred Shraddha Kapoor opposite him.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Has Discovered New Way Of Playing Football, Have A Look

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Instagram Photos Reveal The Gala Time He Had At His Maldives Vacation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.