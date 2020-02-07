Taylor Swift Inks Publishing Deal With Universal Music Group After Big Machine Controversy

Taylor Swift has signed a brand new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. This new deal by Taylor Swift marks Swift’s complete publishing and records coming under one parent company. This new deal inked by Taylor Swift also comes after her highly publicised battle with former label Big Machine Records. Read on to know more details about this story.

Taylor goes Universal with a new pact

The year 2019 was an eventful year of Taylor Swift. She became the only artist to sell one million album copies in the year 2019 and also won several awards. She also released her Netflix documentary Miss Americana and received a standing ovation for the same at the Sundance Film Festival.

Amidst these achievements, Taylor Swift was fighting an extremely publicised battle with her former record label Big Machine Records. But now, Taylor Swift seems to have completely cut off her connection with Scooter Braun’s label and has chosen to be completely represented by Universal Music. Taylor Swift took to social media and revealed that she has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

This new deal puts Taylor Swift’s publishing and record deals under the same parent company. This deal, apart from entering new ground, has also found an old connection, since Taylor Swift has reunited with Troy Tomlinson, the former head of Sony/ATV. Troy Tomlinson and Swift had worked together when the Lover singer had become the youngest artist to signed by Sony/ATV.

Taylor Swift, in her Instagram post, stated that she is proud to extend her partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music Family by signing with UMPG. Furthermore, she also added that he is proud to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company. Taylor also did not forget to mention Troy Tomlinson and called him a torchbearer for songwriters.

