Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun During Her 'Woman Of The Decade' Speech | Watch

Taylor Swift was recently awarded the first-ever Billboard’s 'Woman of the Decade' Award. During her acceptance speech, she called out Scooter Braun and also talked about her on-going feud with her former record label.

Taylor Swift snubs Scooter Braun in her speech

Taylor Swift has now become the first woman to win the Billboard’s 'Woman of The Decade' award. In her acceptance speech, Taylor talked about the problems women face in the music industry. She also highlighted her personal struggles in the industry.

But one of the most talked-about moments from her speech was when she detailed her struggle with private equity and how Scooter Braun purchased her music. She stated that unregulated private equity has affected her personally. She said that people are coming in and buying an artist’s music like it is a piece of real estate. The statement was a reference to Braun buying her music catalogue from her former music label Big Machine. It led to Scooter Braun blocking her to perform her previously recorded songs.

Taylor Swift went on to state that this acquisition by Braun happened without her approval, consultation, or consent. She also revealed that, to this day, none of the investors have contacted her or her team for due diligence.

She also talked about how during her struggle with Braun and Big Machine Records she found support from the women in the music industry. Taylor Swift said that the unified act of support by women in the industry has become an unforgettable moment for her.

During her speech, Taylor Swift highlighted the importance of having more women in the position of power and executive roles, A&R meetings, and in recording studios. Taylor also paid homage to several legendary female artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and fellow Billboard awardee Billie Eilish who won the 'Woman of the Year' honour.

Take a look at Taylor Swift’s entire speech here:

