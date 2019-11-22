Scooter Braun Opens Up On Taylor Swift Dispute, Says People Need To Communicate

Amidst the controversy, American businessperson Scooter Braun spilt the beans on the dispute between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records. At a Q&A session on Thursday, Scooter Braun broke his silence after keeping quiet on the matter for months since his Ithica Holdings purchased Big Machine Records back in June.

The American businessman spoke about the same when he was asked by the moderator Shirley Halperin about how he wraps his head around having so many Taylor Swift fans considering him as the villain in the very public feud. Scooter confessed that he had not talked about the matter in six months, not even once. He further said that when a lot is being said and a lot of different opinions are given, but the concerned people do not get a chance to speak, it creates a lot of confusion. Scooter also added that he was not going to go into the details as according to him, it is not his style.

Scooter Braun said social media is not the solution

He also thinks that everyone lives in a time of toxic division, and most people think that social media is an appropriate place to express and air out on each other and not have conversations. He added that he does not like politicians doing it or anybody doing it. According to him if he has to be the bad guy for a longer period of time, he will be the bad guy but he will not participate in it.

Braun further said that people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate then things can start to work out.

Scooter Braun also said that a lot of time things are miscommunicated. They are a lot of real problems in the world and problems like these can be discussed behind closed doors and figured out pretty easily, but it seems hard when death threats are given, he said. He further said that he believes that people need to come together and have a conversation because that's what they do not do in the industry.

