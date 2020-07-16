This Day That Year: Katrina Kaif Received Warm Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From celebrities wishing Katrina Kaif on her birthday to Priyanka Chopra Jonas going out for Karaoke night with Nick Jonas, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Katrina Kaif's birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took a short break from work and went to New York to celebrate her 35th birthday. She took to social media and shared glimpses of her time while vacationing with family members and close friends. On her birthday, Katrina Kaif's friends posted on their official Instagram handles wishing the actor. From Arpita Khan to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, various Bollywood celebrities showered their love. Check out wishes for Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

Anushka Sharma's photo with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma does not shy away from showing off her love for Virat Kohli. On this day, her photo with her husband went viral on social media in no time. Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account and shared a fun and sassy photo on the platform. It features the actor hugging Virat Kohli from behind. While Anushka Sharma is flashing a smile, the latter is posing in a side profile. Check out the duo’s photo on Instagram:

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Karaoke night with Nick

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas went out for a Karaoke night on this day. The duo swayed everyone with their musical skills and performance. The former also dazzled fans with her scintillating dance moves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas sung Sucker. While the Bollywood star croons the song on the mic, the latter stands beside her. Check out the couple’s video on social media.

Jackie Shroff's response to War teaser

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s movie revealed its title. They also dropped the teaser of War on different social media platforms. It garnered various responses from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities. Among them, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff took to Twitter and shared his blessings on his official account. He wrote, "I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Lil and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed (sic)”. Check out his tweet.

Source: Jackie Shroff's Twitter

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.