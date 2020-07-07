Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle and wished Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday. The actor took to her Instagram stories and wished her co-star as she posted an adorable picture with him. Check out the post below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's movies together

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh have shared the silver screen in four movies. The duo has given hit films together and are still remembered for their performances. Check out the list below.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

The film released in the year 2013. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film portrayed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. However, Priyanka Chopra’s dance number Ram Chahe Leela was much praised by fans and critics alike.

Gunday

Action thriller film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar portrayed Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and Priyanka Chopra played an important character in the film. The film was a semi-hit film.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a drama romance film, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra shared the silver screen in this multicast film. The film is remembered for their characters as well.

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer film became very popular among the fans of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra shared the silver screen in this movie and portrayed the characters of Peshwa Bajirao and Kashibai in the film.

On the work front for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink which starred Farhan Akhtar. The film was directed and written by Shonali Bose. Priyanka Chopra has many projects lined up her way.

Reportedly, she would be seen in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4. The film would be directed by Lana Wochowski and is expected to release in the year 2021. She will also be seen in The White Tiger which is an adaptation of the novel by the same name written by Aravind Adiga.

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in ’83 which is a sports biopic about the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The movie is expected to release around Christmas and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film as well. Reportedly, he will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well.

