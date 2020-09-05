Teachers’ Day 2020: Top Bollywood Films About Teachers You Must Watch

While Bollywood movies have always had an essence of masala and music embedded in fun storylines, there are a few movies that not only entertain us but takes us back to our school and college days. On the special occasion of Teachers' Day, here are some of the finest Bollywood films about teachers that you must check out.

Bollywood movies to watch on Teachers' Day

Munnabhai M.B.B.S (2003)

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a comedy-drama movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a gangster (played by Sanjay Dutt) who goes to a medical school to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. At the box-office, the film achieved a silver jubilee status, which means it ran for more than 25 weeks in the theatres.

3 Idiots (2009)

The plot of the film 3 Idiots was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel named 5 Point Someone. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film featured Boman Irani as the strict director of an engineering college where the three students, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, played by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, respectively, are seen often getting into trouble. The movie was a laugh riot and also featured Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in the lead role.

Aarakshan (2011)

A serious and vital movie which shows the student-teacher bond, Aarakshan dealt with the crucial subject of reservation. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a college principal, who later turns into a social activist. Big B played the role of Prabhakar Anand, who fights injustice to bring positive change in the education system without compromising on his principles duties, and morals. The socio-political drama which was released in the year 2011 sent out a strong message for schools and colleges across the country.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Helmed by Habib Faisal, Do Dooni Chaar is a comedy-drama film featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Aditi Vasudev, and Archit Krishna in prominent roles. The movie was about a middle-class school teacher who tries to keep his wife and children happy in difficult times. He also dreams of buying a car. However, in the end, it is not just the teacher who redeems himself.

Chalk n Duster (2016)

Helmed by Jayant Gilatar and written by Ranjeev Verma, the film Chalk n Duster is an emotional roller coaster ride of two teachers Vidya (played by Shabana Azmi) and Jyoti (essayed by Juhi Chawla), who serves as a teacher in a Mumbai–based high school. The film shows their passion and love for teaching and a special relationship with their students.

Hichki (2018)

Rani Mukerji played the role of a school teacher in the movie Hichki. The actor’s character can be seen suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome, which leads to repetitive movements or odd sounds. Siddharth P Malhotra directed the film, and it was an massively acclaimed film.

