Best Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms On Teachers Day 2020; See List

The relationship between a teacher and student is always worth cherishing. There have been many great films over the years that have explored this relationship. As teachers' day is around the corner, here are some movies you can watch on various OTT platforms to celebrate this special occasion.

Movies about student-teacher relationships

Super 30

This is a story revolving around the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. As he decides to tutor 30 underprivileged students to crack the IIT entrance exam which is considered one of the most difficult exams. The cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Panchal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Amit Sadh in focal roles. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

English Vinglish

The story revolves around Shashi who is a small-time entrepreneur, who is often belittled by her kids for not being fluent in English and down the line loses her confidence because of the same. The story takes a turn when she travels across the world to the United States and starts taking English lessons, gains her confidence, and becomes self-appreciative. The lead cast includes Sridevi, Adil Hussain and Mehdi Nebbou, who all received massive acclaim for their performances. Available on Zee5.

Classmates

A fun-filled class reunion takes a tragic turn after a murder attempt is made on one of the group mates. Later on in the movie, some of the dark secrets come out in the open as the mystery unfolds. The cast of this flick includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Narain and Jayasurya. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rockford

As 13-year-old Rajesh Naidu joins Rockford High School, he meets Johnny Matthew, his PT instructor. Mr. Matthew teaches him important lessons in life. At Rockford, Rajesh learns the true meaning of love, friendship and loyalty. The cast includes Rohan Dey, Nagesh Kukunoor, Nandita Das, Shilpa Pai. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taare Zameen Par

Directed by Aamir Khan, this film revolves around an art teacher named Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who helps his student Nandkishore Awasthi, an 8-year-old boy deal with dyslexia. It was one of the earlier Indian films to explore this subject. The cast includes Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Tisca Chopra in lead roles. Available on Netflix.

Chak De India!

Shahrukh Khan plays hockey coach Kabir Khan in this iconic flick. He trains and motivates the national hockey team and reach excellence. While training these girls, he also battles demons from his past. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Iqbal

A Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, this is another lovely film that explores the student-teacher relationship. Iqbal, a boy from a small Indian village, who has hearing and visual impairment, looks forward to playing for the national cricket team. Mohit, an alcoholic who is also a former cricketer, coaches Iqbal and helps him excel in his field. Available in Zee5.

Black

Inspired by the life of Helen Keller, Rani Mukerji plays a girl with hearing and visual impairment. The plot focuses on the relationship between her and her music teacher portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan who later develops Alzheimer's disease. The film received critical acclaim and was loved by the audience as well. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Mohabattein

Raj Aryan Malhotra, who is a violin teacher, is known for his love for romance. The story revolves around him helping his students Sameer, Vicky, and Karan woo their love interests. The films sees Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra and Jugal Hansraj play lead roles. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hawaa Hawaai

This movie is about a little kid who works as a helper in a teashop aspires to become a speed skater. The film is based on the relationship between Aniket Bhargava who takes it upon him to make Arjun a champion skater. The cast includes Partho Gupte, Saquib Saleem, and Makarand Deshpande in focal roles. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

