Team Sooryavanshi Attends The Maharashtra Police International Marathon, Akshay Shares Pic

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police organised an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 17,000 runners took part in the marathon, officials said. The marathon would act as a bridge between people and the police and increase communication between them, Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said.

Maharashtra Police distribute 3,000 caste certificates to tribals under 'Project Pragati'



The marathon kick-started from the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai and passed through the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, another city landmark. The theme was "Health Run". Besides the regular 42 km marathon, there was also 21 km half marathon and 10 km and 5 km runs too. At least 6,000 police personnel took part in the event.

Joining the 'first of its kind' marathon, team Sooryavanshi — Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty — also attended the mega event in Mumbai. Khiladi Kumar took to his social media handle and said it was a great initiative.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police International Marathon, from Bandra–Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, was flagged off this morning. Actors Farhan Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, and Minister Anil Deshmukh also flagged off the marathon. pic.twitter.com/FRZFtVpoom — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action-film directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The climax scene of the film will feature Singham actor Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh along with Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

'Akshay Kumar forgets his lines', reveals 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.