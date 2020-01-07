'Akshay Kumar Forgets His Lines', Reveals 'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty

After tickling a funny bone or two of the audience, actor Akshay Kumar is all set to show his combat avatar in Rohit Shetty's next film Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar's box-office performance is getting better than each of his previous projects.

Meanwhile, director Rohit Shetty, who usually does one or two films a year is also one of the most established and successful directors of the film industry.

Recently, Rohit Shetty appeared in celebrity talk show No Filter Neha, where while answering Neha Dhupia's answers, he spilled the beans about the behaviour and traits of the lead cast of his various projects. While answering a question, he didn't even let the host Neha Dhupia complete her statement in the first place. As soon as he answered, both the stars started laughing out loud:

Interestingly, Neha was playing a question-answer round with Rohit Shetty, in which he has to answer the name of an actor. Neha asked him which lead actor in his films often forgets his lines and dialogues. She didn't even complete her question and Rohit Shetty bumped in between. While answering he took Akshay Kumar's name. He also got excited and revealed that Akshay Kumar forgets his name too many times.

In further conversation, while supporting his answer Rohit Shetty said that the amount of films Akshay Kumar is doing in a year is quite evident as to how busy and packed his schedule is.

The box-office releases of Akshay Kumar further explains his comment. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, and was part of three other hit projects of 2019. Several other projects in his kitty including Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Panday among others are slated to release in 2020.

Details of Sooryanvanshi

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action-film directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The climax scene of the film will feature Singham actor Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh along with Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

