'Tere Naam' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Bollywood Movies With The Most Remakes

Cinema is the perfect medium that connects the diverse nation irrespective of language and culture. From action-thriller movies to romantic-comedy-dramas, the Indian film industry has inspired content across all genres. Therefore, many makers have churned out unique movies inspired by different language films. They have also been remade, thanks to their box office records. We have penned down films that have multiple remakes.

1. Tere Naam

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, this romantic drama film has received many awards and accolades. Starring Salman Khan and debutante Bhumika Chawla, Tere Naam was a hit at the box office. This film has been written by Bala and Jainendra Jain.

However, it is a rarely known fact that Tere Naam was based on a real-life incident of writer Bala’s friend. This 2003 romantic movie is a remake of the 1999 Tamil language film Sethu. Sethu has also been remade in the Kannada language as Huchcha, Telugu as Seshu and Hindi as Tere Naam. All the remakes were received well by the audience.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This epic psychological thriller movie is a remake of the highest-grossing Malayalam language movie, Manichitrathazhu. Directed by Fazil, this 1993 movie was remade four times into various languages including Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Hindi. Following an unusual theme, Manichitrathazhu is based on a tragedy that occurred in Alummoottil Tharavad in the 19th century.

Its Hindi language remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa is coming up with a sequel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

3. Drishyam

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles, Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. In total, this thriller drama has been remade five times. Drishyam has been created in Telugu as Drushyam, Tamil as Papanasam, Kannada as Drishya and Sinhalese as Dharamyudhya, besides its Hindi remake.

4. Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana stars Siddharth and Trisha in the lead roles. Apart from receiving numerous awards, this 2005 romantic comedy film has been remade in seven different languages. This Prabhu Deva-directorial also has a Hindi remake by the name Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

