Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

Bollywood star Salman Khan will soon be seen in his cop avatar, Chulbul Pandey, in Dabangg 3. The movie also includes Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar, and Kiccha Sudeep in the negative role. According to his fans, Salman Khan’s films are entertainers with full masala. Read to know what Salman has to say about that.

Salman Khan on content-driven films

Content-driven films are in demand and doing wonders at the box office. In an interview with a daily, Salman Khan talked about how commercial elements are must in any content-driven films. He said that he thinks they are talking about a different kind of content. He thinks that they are talking about the smaller movies, the web, that kind of content. That kind of parallel cinema that used to not work earlier, like what we used to call art cinema, which used to be a different chain of cinema, has now become a part of standard cinema. He stated that a bit of commercialism has now been added to it; earlier they used to be very small-budgeted films. But now the budget has increased a bit and they have been shifted here now is what he feels, and it is a good thing. Salman Khan mentioned that Dabangg was that film. The first Dabangg was a 2-crore film. Tere Naam was also that film. He said that nobody remembers that they were small films that worked completely on content.

Salman Khan added that till the time the content does not click, the film would not click and it does not matter how big a star you are. He said that a film can get the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday numbers, but beyond that, it would not hold no matter how good the actors are looking, nobody is going to sit and watch their film. He went on to add that even if they are ready to pay for tickets and stuff like that, no one is going to go and sit there for two-and-a-half hours.

