'Teri Mitti' Lyricist Feels He Deserved Better Defeat After Losing To 'Apna Time Aayega'

Manoj Muntashir is one of the most popular lyricists in Bollywood. He has penned down the lyrics of many iconic songs like Galliyan (Ek Villian), Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho) and has also bagged several awards for the same. Recently, Manoj was making headlines for his social media post where he mentioned that he will not attend any awards shows till his last breath after the recent incident.

During the recent award show, rapper Divine and Ankur Tewari's song, Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy bagged Best Lyrics award leaving Manoj Muntashir disappointed. His song, Teri Mitti from Kesari was also nominated for the same title. However, Teri Mitti lost to Apna Time Aayega from the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Soon after that, Manoj Muntashir posted a picture on his social media handle where he shared that he is boycotting the award shows. Since then, the lyricist is seen sharing his unfiltered views on the awards and has also expressed that he is deeply hurt by the awards show's decision.

Manoj Muntashir also gave a strong statement in an interview where he said that Lord Krishna was killed by a hunter but he deserved a better death. Similarly, he felt that he deserved a better defeat. Manoj said that he is deeply hurt to loose against a song like Apna Time Aayega which is "full of gaali galaauj (abuses)".

In an interview with leading daily, he shared that award shows are meant to be entertaining and ready to be sold to the highest bidder. He further said that award shows are designed to create wealth for the organisers. Manoj further mentioned that the movie industry is still stuck in medieval times.

Manoj further went on to express his disappointment when he mentioned that only an insider can tell how unequally lyricists treated when compared to the stars. He said that stars are the ones who are decorated by artists like him. The Gaaliyaan lyricist mentioned in the interview that losing to someone like Amitabh Bhattacharya or Irshad Kamil would have been a better defeat.

Instagram Post by Manoj Mustanshir:

Image Courtesy: Manoj Muntashir Instagram

