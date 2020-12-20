'Text For You': Priyanka Chopra Kisses Co-star Sam Heughan As They Shoot In London

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in London shooting for 'Text For You' shared a steamy kiss with co-star and Outlander star Sam Heughan. Shooting a snowy scene together, Priyanka looked beautiful in a bright orange coat with a pink dress.

Many images from the shoot went viral on social media. Meanwhile, what does shooting a movie looks like in 2020, you may wonder? Priyanka on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek. "Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done✌️protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in next Hollywood film Text For You, which also features music icon Celine Dion.

Dec 15, 2020 Priyanka Chopra with her co-star @SamHeughan on the sets of #TextForYou pic.twitter.com/RXs0X0NbXC — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) December 15, 2020

Dec 4, 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan on set in London

via:dailymail pic.twitter.com/F592hsI9ev — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) December 4, 2020

About Text For You

The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich", which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite.

The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind.

Sam Heughan begins 'Text for You' shooting, awaits Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra to join

In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar-winning love ballad "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" and other inspirational songs like "The Power of Love", gives them the courage to take a chance on love again. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing the film for Thunder Road, the banner behind films like "A Star is Born" and "John Wick".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a 'Berry Kiss', fans gush over her new shade

Besides this film, Chopra also has two projects "White Tiger" and "We Can Be Heroes" in her kitty.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.