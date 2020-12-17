Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A 'Berry Kiss', Fans Gush Over Her New Shade

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always makes her social media fun and engaging for fans. She recently shared a sizzling picture of herself through which she tried to give a hint to his fans about a movie. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram and see how the global actor's fans responded to her post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this stunning picture of her in which she can be seen flaunting her berry lips. In the caption, she wrote ‘berry lips’ and asked her fans to guess the movie. She also provided a hint to her fans about the movie that it would be perfect for this time of the year. And as she shared this picture, all her fans began drooling over her beauty and filled her post with tons of flying kisses. Many fans also complimented on how amazing her lipstick shade was. Quite a few fans managed to guess the movie from the hint provided by the actor. Let’s glance through some of the comments on Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her post and showered love onto her.

Priyanka Chopra's photos

Though all Priyanka Chopra Jonas photos are super stunning and loved by her fans, this recent one literally melted the heart of her fans. In this throwback post, she shared a cute picture of herself from her childhood in which she can be seen wearing her father’s Army uniform. She also added a heartwarming note along with the picture.

In the caption, she said that this was a photo from her album in her upcoming book. She recalled how she used to love following her dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. She added how she always wanted to grow up and be exactly like him and how he was his idol. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also stated how her dad encouraged her sense of adventure even as a little girl. She also shared an excerpt from her upcoming book in which she stated how it was her urge to do something that hadn’t been done before and to discover something that no one had ever found yet. She also wrote how that urge drives her every day and in every single thing she does.

