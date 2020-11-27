Sam Heughan Begins 'Text For You' Shooting, Awaits Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra To Join

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama Text for You starring Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra, and Sam Heughan have finally started filming. Sam shared a picture from the sets with his teammates and expressed his excitement of kick-starting the shoot. In the caption, the actor also mentioned his curiosity to meet the other star cast including Priyanka and Celine.

Filming of Text for You begins

The picture showed the actor posing with his two teammates Russell Tovey and Lydia West on the sets. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Filming has started on #Text4You and we are having a MISERABLE time. Just wait until @priyankachopra and @celinedion join the production (I mean party)!!

Read: Priyanka Chopra Lends Her Voice To The Calm App, Narrates 'The Tale Of Taleisha'

Read: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates 'Delhi Crime' Team For Best Drama Series Award At Emmys

Priyanka Chopra who is in London these days has already started preparation for the upcoming film. Through her Instagram stories, Priyanka also revealed that she will start shooting for the project on Friday. She shared several pictures before starting shoot, in which she is seen getting her hair and nails done. The photographs showed Priyanka wearing a mask while getting a manicure. Her hair is covered in plastic sheets, hinting at a new hair colour. "Prep... starting text for you on Friday," she added the caption.

Music icon Celine Dion also plays an important role in the movie. The film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich,” based on Sofie Cramer’s novel. The story centers on a woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone. It turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel a connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. Dion’s music gives them the courage to take a chance on love again. Meanwhile, apart from this film, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Both films will arrive on Netflix.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion To Star In 'Text For You'

Read: Priyanka Chopra Starts Preparation For 'Text For You', Shares Pics From Salon Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.