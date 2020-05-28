'Thank You': Hrithik Roshan Tells Bhuvan Bam After Watching His Latest Titu Talks Episode

India's popular YouTuber and stand-up comedian Bhuvan Bam is helping migrants in a unique way — through his videos. In his latest episode of 'Titu Talks' where Bhuvan Bam plays his famous character 'Titu Mama' and interviews celebrities in a desi setting, is seen interviewing unsung heroes of our society — electricians, farmers, milkmen, and others. The video released on May 26 is currently trending on No. 1 on YouTube.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to thank Bhuvan Bam for the latest Titu Talks episode titled 'Lifelines of Society'. Roshan also wrote, 'Be kind not because of who they are or what you get in return, but because of who you are.' Bhuvan Bam also added, "Yeh video social distancing ka paalan karte hue banaaya gaya hai. Views ka saara paisa donate kar diya jaayega."

Be kind. Not because of WHO they are or WHAT you get in return, but because of who YOU are. Thank you for this @Bhuvan_Bam https://t.co/Vdn9Ip7IYe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 28, 2020

Thank you for sharing this sir. Day made♥️#TituTalks https://t.co/iLBIoKAalg — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 28, 2020

Bhuvan Bam talks about four categories — house help, farmers, LGBT Community, and dairy farming. A special guest Harteerath Singh, an NGO owner also shares his input on the difficulties faced in these absurd times.

Reportedly, Bhuvan Bam has donated around Rs. 10 lakh which will be distributed between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative. Talking to a news agency, 26-year-old Bhuvan said that he doesn't prefer to talk about donation or charity but the country needs this right now and one needs to go out of their way to help in any way they can.

Talking about the relief funds, the YouTube sensation added that he is grateful to everyone who is fighting on the front line, and this is his way of giving it back to them.

