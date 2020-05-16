Bhuvan Bam Backs CarryMinati After He Shares Heartfelt Note On Social Media

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has jumped to support CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar. Recently, CarryMinati’s YouTube vs TikTok video was deleted by YouTube saying that it violated the ‘terms of service’. CarryMinati’s YouTube vs TikTok video was doing exceptionally well and was about to break records when the video was deleted.

Bhuvan Bam supports CarryMinati

Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 15, 2020

CarryMinati took to his twitter and shared a statement saying that the video was about to break records. He also reminisced about the time when he first started making videos at the age of 10. Bhuvan Bam took to his Twitter account and stated that his video will be remembered by many. He also stated that his fans love him. Bhuvan Bam wrote in a comment, ‘Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you.’ [sic] CarryMinati shared hearts on the comment made by Bhuvan Bham.

In his statement, CarryMinati stated that he has been making videos since he was 10 and that he hasn’t stopped since. In the post, he mentioned that the video won’t be revived and called the day ‘frustrating’. He also mentioned that he hasn’t got enough answers. However, he thanked his fans for their support and their love.

CarryMinati’s TikTok roast gained a lot of popularity. In his statement, he mentioned that the video broke many records and was just a day away from being the most-liked non-music video on YouTube, globally. He would’ve been the first amongst anyone in the globe to hold the record, which would’ve been an honour for an Indian artist.

CarryMinati’s deleted video caused an uproar on Twitter. The hashtag #JusticeForCarry was trending on Twitter on Friday. Many celebrities including Himanshi Kohli and Ashish Chanchlani have supported CarryMinati’s Tik Tok roast video after it was brought down.

CarryMinati’s TikTok roast

CarryMinati’s "YouTube vs TikTok" video features his opinions about the feud that the creators of the platform have. CarryMinati’s video was deleted based on the harassment policy of YouTube which was updated on December 2019. CarryMinati’s TikTok roast video was made after his fans requested him to make the video. TikToker Amir Siddiqui has made a lengthy TikTok video explaining why he believes that TikTok is better than YouTube. CarryMinati’s Youtube roast was in response to that.

