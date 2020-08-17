Ankita Lokhande Shares A Beautiful Picture With Pets Scotch & Hatchi

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with her pet — Hatchi. When actor Pooja Gor asked her if that was her pet Scotch, Lokhande cleared saying, 'Nope, Hatchi'. For those unaware, Scotch is the pet Ankita and Sushant bought together.

In another picture that surfaced online, Ankita is seen hugging Scotch. The picture was shared by the Instagram page of Scotchi_Badebhai. The bio calls the Labrador the ‘proud son of Ankita Lokhande’ and the handle is followed by the actor herself.

'Hats off': Ankita's BF Vicky Jain after she slammed 'Sushant paid her flat EMI' reports

#CBIForSSR receives massive support

As soon as Republic TV launched the campaign, urging netizens to send a missed calls, WhatsApp messages and tweets, the campaign had become a talking point. On Twitter in particular, the campaign made it to top trends, nationally. Now, it has emerged that the #CBIForSSR campaign has received a whopping 27,81,707 tweets.

The interesting bit is that only 44 percent or 12,25,778 of it came from India, and the rest which goes over 15 lakh came from outside India. Not just the other countries of Asia, even the continents of North America, Africa, Europe and Oceania helped achieve this figure. In all, 13 countries, other than India, contributed significant amounts of tweets to make a difference, and seek a CBI probe into the mysterious death.

56% support to #CBIForSSR from outside India; mammoth campaign a global demand

