56% Support To #CBIForSSR From Outside India; Mammoth Campaign A Global Demand

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.

However, data now shows that the campaign has reverberated among netizens across the world. An analysis has found that 56% of support for the #CBIForSSR campaign on Twitter is from outside India.

The United States tops the list after India to show the maximum support for the campaign with around 20% of tweets with the hashtag originating from there.

The US is followed by Britain from where users have contributed around 8.7% of trends, while Australia and Canada have a share of 6.7% and 5.8% respectively.

Others in the list are as follows:

United Arab Emirates: 3.9%

Bangladesh: 3%

Nepal: 1.5%

Singapore, Sri Lanka: 1.3%

Pakistan: 1%

Malaysia: 0.09%

Mauritius: 0.09%

New Zealand: 0.08%

READ | One Million And Counting: Nation Unites To Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

READ | 'Jaandaar Banda Tha Yaar', Says Diljit Dosanjh

Fans flocked to social media and stressed the importance of a CBI probe into the death of the actor. Many people changed their profile pictures to show their active participation in the movement. Fans remembered inspiring quotes by the late actor to emphasise that a person as positive as him 'cannot commit suicide'. A fan tweeted, 'fight for the truth shall go on.'

Keep the momentum going, here is how you can join the campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

Let your voices be heard!

#CBIForSSR | Send in your videos using the hashtag and join Republic's campaign. You can also WhatsApp us, or give a missed call on 7304434381



Join Republic's campaign to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/5fHHfteOSH — Republic (@republic) August 14, 2020

READ | Sushant's Case: Adnan Sami Backs #CBIForSSR, Says 'Our World Needs Closure, Justice'

READ | 'Fight For The Truth Shall Go On': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Demand #CBIForSSR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.