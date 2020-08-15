'Hats Off': Ankita's BF Vicky Jain After She Slammed 'Sushant Paid Her Flat EMI' Reports

Amid Enforcement Directorate probing the financial dealings of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the First Information Report registered by Patna Police in the actor's death, Ankita Lokhande too was dragged into a controversy with reports claiming that Sushant was paying EMIs for her flat. However, the actress shut down the speculation and shared the property document and the EMIs being deducted from her own account.

Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain dropped a comment & wrote, 'Hats off Miss Lokhande'. To this, Ankita replied, "Thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength" with a heart emoji. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also hailed Lokhande's bold move and wrote, "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!" [sic]

Ankita took to Instagram and posted photos of the registration document of her flat in Mumbai's Malad, showing that it was in her name. She also shared her bank statements photos from January 2019 to March 2020 in which two EMIs, of Rs 23,775 and Rs 74,296 are deducted around 9th-11th of every month. The Manikarnika star wrote that it as ‘as transparent’ as she could be, and added that there was nothing more she had to say.

CBI probing financial angle first

Top CBI sources have told Republic Media Network that the investigating agency is currently examining the bank documents of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sources said that the CBI, which is probing the death case of the late actor received the bank statements on Friday evening and it has also recorded the statement of a few bank officials. They further said that four bank account statements of the late actor are being examined by the CBI.

Led by Republic Media Network, the #CBIForSSR movement has received humongous support with over two million tweets, and even celebrities have joined in big numbers. More and more names are voicing their support for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death which is being opposed by the Maharashtra government.

