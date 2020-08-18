Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Ileana D'Cruz's Intriguing First Look From 'The Big Bull'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently unveiled the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from his upcoming crime-drama, The Big Bull on social media. In the poster, Ileana sports an intense expression on her face and is seen dressed in a traditional outfit with thick, black-rimmed spectacles and earrings completing her look. While sharing the poster, Abhishek revealed through the caption about the story which is a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India.

Abhishek Bachchan unveils Ileana D'Cruz' look from The Big Bull

Apart from Abhishek, Ileana also expressed her excitement of being a part of the much-anticipated show on Instagram. The actress shared the poster and revealed that she is elated to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. Actor Kunal Kapoor was the first one to drop his excitement under the post with a clapping emoticon. Apart from the actor, several other fans of the actors and the forthcoming drama also showered their love under the post.

One of the users thanked Abhishek Bachchan for sharing the look and asked him to do more shows as his performance in his last venture, Breathe: Into the shadows was amazing. Another user congratulated the entire team of Big Bull for bringing out the best of the fans and also expressed his excitement of catching all the amazing stars together. A third user chimed in and commented that just cannot control his excitement and happiness of watching such amazing actors together on the small screen. A fourth user asked the actor about the release date and wrote that she is expecting the drama to be a high octane one just like his previous series Breathe.

The Big Bull is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film.

Meanwhile, according to report by a leading publication, Abhishek Bachchan has has begun shooting for his another upcoming, titled Bob Biswas, even though stricter lockdown rules have been imposed in Kolkata now. The report added that several areas of south Kolkata are identified as containment zones. In addition, considering the situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot for now.

